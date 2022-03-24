The 7 Best New Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

Investing in startups is a journey with many paths, and following those paths can lead to plenty of different emotions. To feel satisfaction about investing in startups, you need to choose a path that starts with due diligence and search for companies that represent the values that are important to you.
The good news is that there are many choices you can make to narrow down your investment options. You can start by making a list of startups that are suitable to your needs, desires, and risk tolerance.
To help you get started, here are seven startups on StartEngine that have recently launched their equity crowdfunding campaigns. If you value important new investment ideas, then these startups may be a good fit right now.
The top seven startups to consider on StartEngine now are:
- Domaine Georges Roumier, Musigny Grand Cru 2016 (1 bottle)
- KnaQ
- Stride Tech Medical
- MySureFit
- Sun50
- Legacy Concierge
- Cocktail Squad
Domaine Georges Roumier, Musigny Grand Cru 2016 (1 bottle)
Investing in fine wine may seem intimidating when you have never done it before, leaving you stressed out about important things like storage and insurance. But what if all these concerns were taken care of, and all that remained was the actual investment opportunity?
Domaine Georges Roumier, Musigny Grand Cru 2016 (1 bottle) is all about investing finely — and as you may have guessed by the title, it is also about scarcity too.
Domaine Georges Roumier is a winery founded back in 1924 that in 2016 produced only 180 liters of its well-reviewed Grand Cru Musigny wine.
Fine wine is an alternative investment that can help you diversify your portfolio, an asset that appreciates over time.
This investment is part of the StartEngine Collectibles section of the site, allowing investments in alternative markets. Everything is taken care of for investors, from researching the markets to finding assets to invest in to, of course, finding the buyer.
Investing in fine wine can also be uncorrelated with the stock market, which is important not only for diversification purposes but for potentially helping to hedge your portfolio.
The minimum investment in Domaine Georges Roumier, Musigny Grand Cru 2016 (1 bottle) on StartEngine is $500.
KnaQ
The next of these startups, KnaQ, is a community-driven platform to help anyone market their skills as a freelancer and connect with people who need these skills. Are you a dog-walker, a photographer, a consultant in any topic? Freelancers can monetize their services and reach customers interested in what they have to offer.
Freelancers are expected to grow to nearly 50% of the population in the U.S. by 2027, which should provide plenty of growth for a marketplace like KnaQ. The platform makes it easy to use, with just three main steps. First, create your KnaQ Expert page as a seller of services. Next, share your skills and expertise. Finally, launch your page to the KnaQ community and use its advanced tools to manage your freelance business.
KnaQ helps people add extra income, achieving economic freedom for those freelance workers while their data is kept safe, as KnaQ uses Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services. There are already 24 categories for experts to share their skills in, like beauty, food, sports, fitness and finance.
The KnaQ social marketplace has the goal of getting one million community members in under three years and becoming an alternative to building a website to promote your services. Its key features like artificial intelligence, machine learning and the use of geomapping helps it deliver the best possible results to users — both sellers and buyers.
The minimum investment in KnaQ on StartEngine is $244.80.
Stride Tech Medical
Can any walker become a smart walker? Stride Tech Medical says yes, by having a clever attachment aimed at preventing falls.
The technology provided by Stride Tech Medical can be attached to any walker and is patent approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Through vibration feedback, users of the walker are reminded to stand upright and use the walker safely. It is like a training tool to correct walker use and prevent unnecessary falls to seniors or people recovering from injuries.
Among the top benefits of this technology, named StrideTech Go, are universal compatibility with any walker, improved posture and detection of problems that could lead to injury or a fall.
StrideTech Go is connected to an app that monitors walker usage in real time and can send the data to healthcare professionals to track progress and give feedback.
There is a hybrid business model consisting of an upfront fee of $199 for the hardware and a monthly subscription of $30 for the software. By the year 2030 Americans are expected to spend more than $200 billion on tech products, and StrideTech hopes to get some of that since its offering can improve your health.
The minimum investment on Stride Tech Medical on StartEngine is $248.81.
MySureFit
Online shopping, especially for clothes, can be frustrating when the size you receive doesn’t fit you. What if there was a better, smarter and more effective way to order clothing online without the worry of getting the wrong size?
MySureFit is a smart fitting room that helps you get precise measurements of your body so that you can order the right size of any clothing — no more wondering between choosing a medium or small size.
There are many benefits with this smart fitting room. Consumers avoid returning items while retailers can manage their inventory more effectively. By using your smartphone and your computer as digital fitting rooms, you can get the perfect fit and avoid wasting both money and time. You get a precision scan to ensure you order apparel that matches your preferences.
Sending items back and forth as returns can have a negative environmental impact as well. MySureFit can reduce return rates by around 90%.
The minimum investment in MySureFit on StartEngine is $252.60.
Sun50
Speaking of clothing startups, Sun50 is an apparel company that has a mission to minimize skin cancer. It is offering high-quality, sustainable and fashionable clothing. This sun-protection clothing brand uses fabrics that are safe, comfortable to wear, and offer effortless protection against sun radiation, UVA, and UVB.
The firm uses sustainable raw materials and eco-friendly packaging, and the clothing is made in the U.S.
50% of the fabrics are made in California as well, which helps cut pollution from transportation of those materials. It is important to note that the fabrics used by Sun50 have chemical-free sun protection. Among the company’s top goals are superior quality, fit and efficiency.
There are multiple sales channels, like e-commerce, brick-and-mortar and Amazon. The company is targeting the fast-growing global sun-protective clothing market, which is expected to be worth more than $10.3 billion by 2026.
By focusing on skin cancer awareness and prevention, Sun50 wants to take advantage of the fact that there is not a dominant leader in this large market.
The minimum investment in Sun50 on StartEngine is $249.47.
Legacy Concierge
Legacy Concierge is a service that helps you take care of your estate planning and important aspects such as the location, control, curation and collection of your digital afterlife — your legacy to your loved ones.
It is estimated that more than $60 billion in assets don’t make it to beneficiaries once their owners die. There are many technicalities related to record-keeping that can easily get complicated if needed records are stored on an electronic devices, for example.
Legacy Concierge focuses on a niche market — the 5% of estates, covering approximately 150,000 people, who have an average wealth of more than $3 million. By charging a fee of $7,000 per estate, the market targeted is not a negligible one — it’s nearly $1 billion.
Legacy Concierge is a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that uses its advanced technology to locate and secure paper and digital asset records by organizing data and important documents in a secure electronic vault for high-net-worth individuals during their life.
Upon their death, the system collects data and information even from social media — information that might normally be hard to get due to security protection. That saves time and money for the families, giving them fewer things to worry about in their time of grief.
The minimum investment in Legacy Concierge on StartEngine is $249.60.
Cocktail Squad
The last of our startups is Cocktail Squad, a female-founded company that makes ready-to-drink premium canned cocktails.
The firm considers that consumers today give value to three main trends — a variety of choice, independent companies that bring authenticity to their brands and premiumization that shifts preferences from malt-based seltzers to real-spirit-based cocktails.
These trends are supportive of sales of Cocktail Squad cocktails.
Cocktail Squad has won 20 awards for its lineup of drinks including real vodka, gin and whiskey, among others. It offers premium cocktails for under $5 per can.
The business model generates revenue from a variety of sources, the majority of sales coming from off-premise sales such as retail stores, on-premise sales at restaurants, and bars, and via online sales.
The premixed canned cocktails market is growing fast and is forecasted to reach $146 billion by 2030. Traction is already present by extensive press coverage, and strategic partnerships.
The minimum investment in Cocktail Squad on StartEngine is $465.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA dd not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.