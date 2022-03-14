The EU Crypto Vote Is In: Members Shoot Down MiCA Bill and Proof of Work Ban

This morning, the crypto investing world has been awash with nerves. The European Union has been putting together a sizable crypto bill — one which could see sweeping regulations of the digital money industry implemented across much of Western Europe. Some provisions to the bill have come under fire recently for their controversial take on certain assets. But fear not, investors, the EU crypto vote is in, and it looks like a win for digital assets.
There’s been plenty of chatter today surrounding the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) proposal. The proposal seeks to be the structure underlying formal crypto policy in EU states. The bill has been back and forth among members of the parliamentary body since its first iteration in 2018; members are split on the terms by which the bill is instituted and the reach of regulations.
While members are still clashing over the specific vision for digital money, the MiCA bill is seeing significant attention today. That’s because EU members joined together this morning to vote on the future of the bill in its current iteration; were it to pass, it would spell disaster for some of the biggest cryptos in the world.
EU Crypto Vote Rejects MiCA Bill and Proof-of-Work Ban
The EU crypto vote is wrapping up, and investors have plenty reason to celebrate. As it turns out, members of the governing body are not yet comfortable moving forward with crypto legislation centered around this proposal. The MiCA vote is in, and EU members voted against the bill. In total, 32 members voted against MiCA, while 24 voted in favor of it.
MiCA has been hugely controversial in recent weeks among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. As policymakers drafted up the proposal, some last minute additions would have huge implications for the ability to trade certain coins. One measure in particular would shoot down the trading of proof-of-work cryptos within the EU. Proof of work, an energy intensive consensus mechanism, is highly controversial among environmental activists. Yet, it also is the tech that underlies the largest two projects in the world — Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) — among others.
It seemed last week as though EU members would take the proposal to vote without this controversial measure; when today’s vote was first announced, representatives said the bill would be stripped of the provision. As it turns out, though, members quickly reintroduced the measures this morning ahead of the vote.
The industry continues to come under scrutiny for its energy consumption, led largely by proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. Yet, by barring these cryptos entirely, the EU would cut off a significant group of investors from the largest coins in the world. As such, investors are celebrating the result of the vote as a step in the right direction for crypto legislation.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.