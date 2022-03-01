Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investor! It’s time to get into the thick of it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are reverse stock splits, earnings reports, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and more.
Let’s go over that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock is rocketing more than 1,979% but it’s due to a one-for-20reverse stock split.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are taking off over 123% higher alongside heavy trading of the shares.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock is gaining more than 71% but the only recent news is a Board member resigning.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are soaring over 43% on no news but heavy trading.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is gaining nearly 19% after a recent reverse stock split.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are surging more than 18% as shares continue a rally from Monday.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) stock is rising over 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are climbing more than 13% after announcing the completion of the first cases with its Lightbox 3 imaging console.
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is jumping over 13% along with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are up more than 12% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) are plummeting over 41% as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock is tumbling more than 33% on poor performance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares are diving over 16% with the release of its current earnings report.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock is falling more than 14% on no apparent news this morning.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are dropping close to 13% after releasing its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is slipping over 12% following a 45% rally yesterday.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares are decreasing more than 12% thanks to the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock is dipping over 12% with lackluster Q1 guidance pulling it down.
- iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) shares are declining more than 12% as the conflict in Ukraine continues.
- DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 11% after updating a letter to shareholders that was released yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.