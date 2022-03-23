Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Rise and shine, trader! We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Earnings reports, an uplisting, clinical trial results, and more are moving stocks this morning.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) stock is rocketing more than 207% after shares uplisted to the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares are gaining over 50% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock is surging more than 30% following positive interim results from a clinical trial.
- Allego (NYSE:ALLG) shares are rising over 26% following its recent New York Stock Exchange debut after a SPAC merger.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is soaring more than 24% after revealing a 3.75 million payment agreement.
- Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) shares are rising over 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) stock is climbing more than 18% as shares continue a recent rally.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares are getting an almost 18% boost on no apparent news this morning.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock is jumping close to 18% in pre-market trading this morning.
- TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are up roughly 15% as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- FirstMark Horizon (NYSE:FMAC) stock is diving 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are decreasing nearly 16% following a rally on Tuesday.
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) stock is dropping about 16% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares are tumbling over 14% after revealing its current earnings report will drop at the end of the month.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock is declining more than 11% alongside the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares are taking an over 11% beating after rallying yesterday on a sales agreement.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock is heading more than 9% lower after jumping yesterday on the approval and launch of Elevate Bait System with ContraPest.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares are dipping over 8% this morning.
- Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock is slipping more than 7% in early morning trading.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% alongside other Chinese education stocks.
