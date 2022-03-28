VeChain Price Predictions: Where Will the VET Crypto Go Next?

The VeChain (VET-USD) cryptocurrency is in focus today as its value jumps nearly 11% to almost 7.7 cents at the time of this writing. Three websites that offer VeChain price predictions are upbeat on the crypto’s outlook.
What Is the VET-USD Crypto?
Importantly, VET-USD is a coin associated with VeChain, with is a layer-one protocol for smart contracts. It supports VeChainThor, a public blockchain that it hopes will inspire businesses to adopt blockchain technology en masse. VeChain says that its clients can use this technology to solve real-world problems, such as in healthcare and logistics.
VET is one of the coins associated with this blockchain. It is a store of value and a way for users to manage transactions.
VeChain Price Predictions
With this interesting background and an eye-grabbing rally, where will the VET crypto go next? Here is what the experts have to say.
- DigitalCoinPrice believes that the price of VeChain could jump to 12 cents in 2023 and 15 cents in 2025. According to the website, the crypto’s value soared nearly 50% over the last week.
- For its part, Gov Capital, which says it uses deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to make its predictions, calculates that the value of VeChain can reach 18.5 cents in one year and 98.3 cents in five years.
- Finally, calling VeChain a good investment over the next year, the website Wallet Investor predicts that the value of the crypto can climb to 9.6 cents in one year and 16.6 cents in five years.
