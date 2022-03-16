Why Is Canaan (CAN) Stock Up Today?

Chinese tech company Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is everywhere today after jumping more than 38% on a stock buyback announcement. Today’s jump comes just two days after CAN stock plunged 15% amidst speculation of crypto mining regulations proposed in Europe. As such, Canaan investors have been on a roller coaster this week
What’s going on with CAN stock today?
Well, the computing solutions company just announced changes to its fiscal first-quarter outlook for 2022. Canaan disclosed the effects that the recent pandemic protocols enacted in China will have on its bottom line. Reasonably so, some cities in China have shut down due to a renewed presence of Covid-19, affecting factories and warehouses.
For Canaan, this has meant suspended delivery of many of its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines. These machines, in most cases, have already been partially or fully paid for. The company expects a number of its deliveries to be backlogged to Q2 2022. This will adversely affect its revenue recognition for Q1.
So, with that said, what’s behind today’s jump?
CAN Stock Soars as Company Plans Stock Repurchase
Along with delayed deliveries this quarter, Canaan outlined plans to buy back up to $100 million worth of its outstanding shares. The company revealed that its board of directors authorized the share repurchase program, which will start today and take course over the next 24 months. Canaan Chairman and CEO Nangeng Zhang said the following on the decision:
“We noticed that the recent international frictions, the domestic quarantine measures for COVID-19 control, and macro factors across the capital market have adversely impacted our stock performance. Given the strong fundamentals and cash position of the Company, we would like to allocate additional capital to drive value for our shareholders.”
Stock buybacks are frequently a bullish signal for many investors. This appears to be the logic behind CAN stock’s jump today. Now, CAN investors are surely pleased with its performance following an otherwise disastrous past week.
