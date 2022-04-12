50 Cryptos You May Soon Be Able to Buy on Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is looking to be more transparent with users about the cryptos it’s considering adding to its platform. As such, the company has released a list of 50 cryptos it’s looking at adding to its service.
Let’s go over all of those cryptos below!
50 Cryptos That Could Be Coming to Coinbase
- Aleph.im (ALEPH-USD)
- Arcblock (ABT-USD)
- BiFi (BIFI-USD)
- Big Data Protocol (BDP-USD)
- Binance USD (BUSD-USD)
- BitDAO (BIT-USD)
- Botto (BOTTO-USD)
- Chrono.tech (TIME-USD)
- Coin98 (C98-USD)
- DappRadar (RADAR-USD)
- DEXTools (DEXT-USD)
- DFX Finance (DFX-USD)
- Dope Wars Paper (PAPER-USD)
- Drep (DREP-USD)
- Elastos (ELA-USD)
- Gemini USD (GUSD-USD)
- Honey (HNY-USD)
- Hopr Token (HOPR-USD)
- Index Cooperative (INDEX-USD)
- Indexed Finance (NDX-USD)
- Jupiter (JUP-USD)
- Kromatika (KROM-USD)
- LockTrip (LOC-USD)
- MATH (MATH-USD)
- Monavale (MONA-USD)
- Morpheus Labs (MITX-USD)
- mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA-USD)
- Muse (MUSE-USD)
- Nest Protocol (NEST-USD)
- Opacity (OPCT-USD)
- OpenDAO (SOS-USD)
- PARSIQ (PRQ-USD)
- PolkaFoundry (PKF-USD)
- Polkamon (PMON-USD)
- RAC (RAC-USD)
- SelfKey (KEY-USD)
- StackOS (STACK-USD)
- StaFi (FIS-USD)
- Strike (STRK-USD)
- Student Coin (STC-USD)
- SwftCoin (SWFTC-USD)
- Sylo (SYLO-USD)
- TE-Food (TONE-USD)
- UnMarshal (MARSH-USD)
- Wrapped Ampleforth (WAMPL-USD)
- Apricot Finance (APT-USD)
- Bitspawn (SPWN-USD)
- Green Satoshi Token (GST-USD)
- Media Network (MEDIA-USD)
- Realy (REAL-USD)
Coinbase also makes sure to mention that this isn’t a full list of assets under consideration. That means that just because a crypto isn’t on this list, doesn’t mean it won’t come to the platform sometime down the road.
