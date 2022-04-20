ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Could a BAYC Land Drop Take the APE Crypto?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors today thanks to recent rumors surrounding the crypto.
According to those rumors, anyone that owns a Bored Ape or Mutant APE non-fungible token (NFT) are in for a treat. Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), is rumored to be giving away virtual land in its metaverse.
Yuga Labs is developing its Otherside metaverse and expectations are for ApeCoin to be the primary virtual currency in use. Otherside will also feature avatars based on the NFTs that investors own. If NFT owners aren’t given land in the metaverse, other rumors claim a Dutch auction could be how it’s distributed instead, reports CoinTelegraph.
All of these rumors have ApeCoin on the move and are increasing interest in price predictions for the crypto. Let’s check those out below!
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list of price predictions with a one-year forecast of $28.044 for the token.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with a one-year forecast of $14.504 for APE.
- DigitalCoinPrice finishes up our list of ApeCoin price predictions with an estimate of $23.30 per token in 2023.
APE is up 23.64% over the previous 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon. It’s market cap has also jumped 27.9% and trading volume is rising 273% in a 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.