ZIL Crypto Gains as Zilliqa Leads Blockchain Gaming Charge in 2022

In 2022, investors are looking at a whole different class of subindustries. Last April, it was all about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and meme coins. Meanwhile, non-fungible token (NFT) trading was in its infancy. Now, though, investing strategies have become slightly more nuanced; people want to diversify across different crypto industries like the metaverse, Web 3.0 and various layer-1s. Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) is one of the plays standing out among investors, offering some of the best aspects of the metaverse and blockchain gaming. And this week, the ZIL crypto is getting a new catalyst.
As of about six months ago, the metaverse has become one of the hottest ways to bet on the crypto industry. First, Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:FB) rebrand from Facebook brought the industry into the spotlight. Then, all of a sudden, millions of people were intrigued by the curious virtual space.
Although it was not able to see immediate success when metaverse interest first took off, Zilliqa has become quickly become a hyped crypto in recent weeks. Back in December, the network first announced its incoming metaverse space. With some of the best video game development tools at its disposal, users expected one of the most beautiful metaverses on the market from ZIL.
By March, the hype around Zilliqa’s metaverse had built up a great deal; developers announced intentions to launch the product on April 2. That date came and went, topped off with a massive Miami bash bringing in the official launch. Now, over two weeks later, the space is still generating chatter. Crypto critics are calling the Zilliqa metaverse one of the most ambitious and accessible of its kind.
ZIL Crypto Sees Upswing on Blockchain Game Alliance Partnership
As if this praise wasn’t enough, Zilliqa is still working diligently to remain an industry frontrunner. This week, the ZIL crypto is seeing gains thanks to the network’s new partnership with the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA).
Competition is growing fast in the metaverse and blockchain gaming spaces, which often overlap with one another. In Q1 2022, $2.5 billion flooded into the blockchain gaming industry. This is in stark contrast to the $4 billion it saw in the entirety of 2021. As such, it seems like blockchain gaming is the next major fad in cryptocurrency.
Now, Zilliqa is staying ahead of the competition by aligning itself with some major forces of the niche. Earlier this week, ZIL announced that it’s partnering with the BGA, an organization dedicated to promoting the power blockchain in gaming innovation. The BGA seeks to broaden the adoption of blockchain in gaming by partnering with projects that share a similar mindset.
With a new resource to feed off of — and feed into itself — the ZIL crypto is now seeing gains on the announcement. So far today, the project is up 7%, with a 75% increase in trading volume over the past 24 hours. This continues to build on an 11% seven-day average gain.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.