ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Will Otherside Take the APE Crypto?

One of the more impressive cryptocurrencies in recent weeks has been ApeCoin (APE-USD). This meme token has continued higher, prompting investors to consider just how high it could ultimately head in the near term. Accordingly, interest in ApeCoin price predictions is surging right now.
Indeed, there is a lot of interest around the upcoming launch of the Otherside metaverse. This launch, scheduled for Saturday, will bring yet another metaverse project to the crypto community. Interestingly, Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht club and other high-profile NFT projects, will be selling off units of Land NFTs in a Dutch-style auction.
Accordingly, should these digital pieces of real estate show similar price appreciation as Yuga Labs’ other NFTs, investors could really hit it big. At least, those are the expectations right now.
With this big catalyst in the background, let’s look at where the experts think APE could be headed from here.
ApeCoin Price Predictions
For context, APE currently trades at $22.37 per token, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $22.06 and $43.37, respectively, for APE.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects APE could be worth $28.07 in one year and $131.64 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests ApeCoin could be worth $32.25 in one year and $51.86 in five years.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.