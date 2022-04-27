ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Will the White-Hot APE Crypto Go Next?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto investors wonder where the token will head next.
The interest in ApeCoin comes as crypto traders continue to build excitement for metaverse plans. The metaverse has been of major interest among several companies and cryptos lately, fueling increases in price along the way.
ApeCoin is also getting caught up in this with its own plans for the metaverse. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is working on its own metaverse project called Otherside. The biggest news worth noting here is that it expects to launch this on April 30.
The upcoming launch of Otherside is, understandably, pushing the price of ApeCoin higher. Let’s see where experts expect that price to head.
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a price forecast of $41.99 for APE token one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is up next as it holds a one-year price forecast of $22.055 for the cryptocurrency.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our ApeCoin price prediction with an estimate of $28 per token for 2023.
APE is up 6.1% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon. The crypto is also up 164.1% since its launch earlier this year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.