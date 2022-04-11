Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go as Musk Backs Away From Twitter?

Among the most high-octane cryptocurrencies out there, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) never ceases to excite investors. This token’s volatility is one of the key reasons investors have piled into this meme coin. Accordingly, interest around Dogecoin price predictions always seems to remain high.
However, the price volatility with Dogecoin has been something to behold of late. After hitting a one-month high last week at more than 17 cents per token, Dogecoin has since slipped below 14 cents today. This price action follows the broader market, which has seen significant weakness build, as investors flee from risk assets toward safe havens. Rising interest rates appear to be the main driver, once again, for this move.
That said, Dogecoin is certainly not without catalysts right now. The self-proclaimed “Dogefather,” Elon Musk has recommended that Twitter users be allowed to pay for their Twitter Blue subscriptions with Dogecoin. The rather large stake of more than 9% in Twitter recently taken by Musk has also been viewed as a potential catalyst for Dogecoin. The thinking is that more Twitter involvement could mean more Dogecoin posting. As we’ve seen in the past, this has been a key driver of this meme token’s price appreciation over the past year.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see DOGE headed from here.
Dogecoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for DOGE?
For context, DOGE currently trades at 14 cents per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of 28.5 cents and 81.6 cents, respectively, for DOGE.
- Similarly, Gov Capital puts forward one-year and five-year price targets of 25.6 cents and 91.9 cents, respectively, for this token.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice projects DOGE could be worth 20 cents in one year and 32 cents in five years.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.