Don’t Worry That Falling Graphics Card Prices Will Hurt AMD Stock

- The street price for graphics cards has reportedly dropped by 30% since January and they are becoming much easier to find in stock at retailers.
- Because GPUs make up a sizeable chunk of Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) revenue, headlines about dropping graphics card prices may cause concern.
- Investors shouldn’t worry and should instead look at AMD stock — which is near its 2022 low — as a long-term growth opportunity.
One of the recurring headlines over the past two years has been the global shortage of graphics cards. Retailers have constantly been out of stock of products like Advanced Micro Device’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Radeon RX 6000-series cards, resulting in sky-high prices. Bots have been snapping the cards up, while consumers flock to retailers at the first hint that a shipment may have arrived. Websites have sprung up that report on availability and offer buying strategies.
There are multiple reasons for the sky-high demand and apparent shortage. During the pandemic, PC gaming got a big boost and the popularity has continued to grow. The global semiconductor shortage has constrained supply. In addition, crypto miners are still buying up at least some of the graphics cards aimed at the consumer market. Regardless of the reasons, the fact that the company could sell every graphics card it could churn out (and then some) was a boost for AMD stock.
However, the headlines have changed dramatically in recent days. For example, earlier this week, The Verge reported that multiple retailers have had new graphics cards in stock. They weren’t selling out. In addition, the average price paid for a graphics card has dropped 30% since January. Does this spell trouble for AMD stock?
|Ticker
|Company
|Current Price
|AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices
|$88.90
Those Falling Graphics Card Prices Impact Sellers, Not AMD
The prospect of graphics cards falling in price doesn’t sound great for GPU makers like AMD. Especially when inflation has virtually everything else increasing in price. On the surface, this might make you a little hesitant about investing in one of the two companies that dominates this market.
However, falling prices are actually good news for Advanced Micro Devices and here’s why. The price being tracked is the street price, not the MSRP. Falling street prices for AMD Radeon graphics cards doesn’t mean AMD is taking a revenue hit. It means that the resellers who have been buying up graphics cards and selling them at high premiums are seeing their profit reduced.
Gamers are celebrating the relative availability. The attitude isn’t to ignore the cards just because they’re a little easier to find and afford. Rather it’s that now may finally be the time to buy a new graphics card after being shut out for the past two years. In other words, AMD is likely to see its graphics card revenue remain on track or even rise (assuming it can make enough to meet demand), despite the falling prices.
AMD Is Less Reliant on Graphics Card Revenue Than You Think
The other reason not to break a sweat about the impact of falling graphics card prices on AMD stock is simple. The company’s Radeon GPUs actually accounts for less of Advanced Micro Device’s revenue stream than you might think.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is highly reliant on graphics card sales, but AMD is more diversified. The company makes CPUs as well, and has a highly successful custom chip business. You’ll find those AMD chips in successful products like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
In the third quarter of 2021, AMD’s share of discrete GPUs (graphics cards) was at 17%, compared to Nvidia’s 83%. That number has been falling steadily for the past several years. Advanced Micro Devices started 2019 with a 28% share of that market. That drop has definitely not been reflected in AMD’s share prices.
The takeaway here is that increased graphic cards sales would be great news for AMD stock. But if that market were to take a hit, the company wouldn’t feel it all that badly — certainly nowhere to the same extent that rival Nvidia would.
Bottom Line: Should You Buy AMD Stock?
Hopefully, any concern over dropping graphics card prices has been dealt with. What you should be more focused on with AMD stock is its performance history, which has been exemplary up until the end of last year. And its price, which is near its 2022 lows. With its data center business business booming, its Ryzen processors continuing to gain ground in the PC and laptop markets and demand for custom chips continuing to be strong, Advanced Micro Devices is in a good place for continued growth.
AMD stock continues to earn a “B” rating in Portfolio Grader. Among the investment analysts tracked by the Wall Street Journal, the stock has a consensus “overweight” rating. Their average price target of $145.80 represents an upside of more than 60%. That being said, the stock has been on the receiving end of some notable downgrades in recent weeks.
There are no sure things in the stock market, especially in 2022. However, the prospect of being able to buy AMD stock for around $93 a share is unlikely to disappoint, especially as a long-term growth investment.
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in AMD and NVDA. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.