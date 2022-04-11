EE Stock IPO: When Does Excelerate Energy Go Public? What Is the EE IPO Price Range?

Despite a rather rocky start to 2022, the initial public offering (IPO) market continues on. Among the more interesting upcoming IPOs is that of Excelerate Energy. This flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions provider is a company that has come into focus for good reason. Accordingly, there’s a significant amount of interest building around the EE stock IPO.
Given the current geopolitical climate, LNG is once again in focus for many investors. Energy security and independence appear to be top themes, with crude oil prices near $100 per barrel. For companies like Excelerate Energy, now may be a good time to try and raise money.
With that in mind, Excelerate Energy is certainly an interesting company to watch right now. Its floating regasification units, which include floating storage, are seeing increasing demand. Should more LNG exports materialize from North America to Europe, EE stock is one that investors may want to bet on.
Now, Excelerate Energy is prepping to come public this week. For those interested, here are a few key details to consider.
When Is the Upcoming EE Stock IPO?
Excelerate Energy anticipates that EE stock will trade publicly on the New York Stock Exchange on April 13. The company expects to issue 16 million shares of its common stock, allowing for an over-allotment purchase option of an additional 2.4 million shares to the underwriters. Overall, it is expected that the company will have a valuation of $2.5 billion, should this offering take place at the midpoint of its $21-$24 range.
Like other IPOs, the final pricing and terms will be announced closer to the completion date. Accordingly, more information should come in the next few days.
That said, this company’s market position and relatively strong fundamentals make for what could be an interesting debut. Be sure to keep Excelerate Energy and EE stock on your watch list.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.