Ethereum Price Predictions: Can the ETH Crypto Really Hit $10,000 After Merge?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) continues to be one of the hottest coins on the market. As the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is a behemoth. Accordingly, where the expert Ethereum price predictions lie could indicate which direction the overall market moves. That’s because when Ethereum sneezes, the entire market feels its effects.
Of late, Ethereum has been on a rather bullish run. Now trading near $3,500, ETH has bounced nicely off the $2,500 range it saw for a significant portion of the year to date. Thus, bulls are out in full force, predicting higher highs for this digital giant.
Much of this anticipated growth comes from the fact that Ethereum is the foundation for most decentralized applications. As the crypto industry moves toward creating more utility for end users, Ethereum could continue to grow. It’s a simple-to-understand thesis that many investors have stood behind for quite some time.
However, there’s also the upcoming Ethereum Merge, which is likely to attract even more investors. The expectation is that as Ethereum moves toward a proof-of-stake network, demand for ETH will increase. That’s due to the rewards stakers can get simply by putting up their coins to help validate and secure the Ethereum network. Right now, expectations are that the yields for stakers could be in the double-digit range.
Accordingly, let’s dive into where some experts think Ethereum could be headed.
Ethereum Price Predictions
For context, ETH currently trades at $3,450 per coin.
One expert is grabbing attention today with predictions that ETH could move much higher. BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum could hit $10,000 by the end of 2022. That is, assuming the upcoming Ethereum Merge goes as expected.
This Ethereum Merge would see the network’s mainnet combine with the Beacon Chain, where developers have been testing staking for some time. This transition will allow average investors to stake their coins and earn passive income. Such a proposition for Ethereum bulls may entice buying, which could propel this crypto to the five-digit level. Along with staking, Hayes believes institutional investors will start to see ETH as a bond. This could incentivize them to increase their exposure to the crypto.
Of course, this prediction is one that’s going to raise eyebrows. Ethereum’s valuation is already massive. A surge to $10,000 would be more than double its all-time high.
That said, there’s a reason why these price predictions exist. Indeed, Ethereum will remain a top coin on most investors’ watch lists moving forward, whether ETH hits this price target or not.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.