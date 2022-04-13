FLOKI Crypto Fan Bark for Robinhood Listing Following Shiba Inu Debut

Today, it appears that the recent addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) and other cryptos to trading platform Robinhood’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) offerings now has Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) fans wagging their tails. This week, the FLOKI crypto has seen strong gains as investors in the meme token clamor for its own Robinhood listing.
So, what do you need to know about Floki Inu lately? Well, FLOKI is up 3% today after enjoying strong growth since Monday. More than anything, the notorious pupcoin appears to be benefitting from the recent addition of Shiba Inu, Solana (SOL-USD) and other cryptos to Robinhood’s slate of offerings.
Unfortunately for FLOKI fans, there’s little evidence that Robinhood will be adding the token to its selection. However, this appears to matter little to the crypto’s dedicated investor base, who seem to be buying up FLOKI left and right.
Interestingly, three months ago, a petition did open to get FLOKI listed on Robinhood. Since then, though, it has only accrued roughly 300 signatures.
What else do you need to know about Floki Inu today?
FLOKI Crypto Trends Up on Robinhood Momentum
Today’s news comes just a month after the United Kingdom banned Floki Inu ads. Specifically, the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned a series of ads for FLOKI, arguing that they were “irresponsible.”
In 2021, these FLOKI crypto ads appeared across public transit in London. The ads played on the theme of missing out on the initial pupcoin wave that had taken over the crypto market. “Missed Doge? Get Floki,” the ads read.
U.K. regulators argued the ads were fundamentally exploitive, playing off consumer fears. They also maintained that the ads implied Floki would skyrocket in price by comparing it to the likes of DOGE, which had done just that earlier in the year.
Now, the news today is the latest swing in momentum for the infamous meme token. Whether it’s enough to merit a listing on a major trading platform remains to be seen.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.