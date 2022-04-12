GNS Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Genius Group Starts Trading Today

It has been a big first day so far for online education company Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS). Today, this stock is one of the best-performing equities in the market. At the time of writing, GNS stock has surged more than 350% from its opening price on a dazzling debut.
This highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has absolutely blown away investors. Apparently, it turns out that demand for the edtech company far exceeded the pricing expectations of the offering, leading to a rather wide discrepancy seen today.
Impressive volatility on the first day of trading isn’t uncommon for many stocks. That’s because the experts pricing these deals often do so months in advance, with market sentiment being a difficult factor to price in. Most of the time, IPOs are priced conservatively to allow for appreciation and encourage a broader investor base. However, opening days like this signal GNS stock was mispriced from the start. For those who got in on the IPO, it’s a big win.
Let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know about Genius Group and its IPO.
What to Know as GNS Stock Soars on Opening Day
- Genius Group provides an edtech platform looking to upend the current educational model, focusing on entrepreneurship.
- Based in Singapore, Genius operates in some 200 countries and offers a broad curriculum.
- The company initially priced its IPO in February in the $5 to $6 range.
- Yesterday, the company also announced that it would sell 3.3 million shares at the $6 range, raising approximately $20 million from the offering.
- However, today’s rally in GNS stock suggests the market thinks the forward-looking prospects for this company are better than advertised.
- At one point, GNS stock rose to more than $36 per share in today’s session. That represents gains of 500% in a single day for IPO investors.
- Overall, the market appears to remain positive on this stock’s outlook. Currently, shares trade around the $26 mark.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.