NUTX Stock Alert: What to Know About ‘Hot New Pick’ Nutex Health

Here's the key catalyst that's driving NUTX stock higher today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 27, 2022, 2:40 pm EDT

One of the most impressive movers this week has been Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX). Following a gain of more than 100% yesterday, NUTX stock is surging once again, up more than 12% at the time of writing.

healthcare stocks: doctors posing. retirement stocks
Source: Shutterstock

As it turns out, all speculators haven’t been driven out of this market. In fact, we may be on the verge of yet more retail investor mania, at least in specific stocks.

According to recent reports from Vanda Research, retail investors may be behind this recent surge in NUTX stock. This company’s low share price makes options bets more attractive to retail investors, particularly in stocks with this much momentum. Accordingly, perhaps this rally has some legs.

Unlike yesterday’s rally on a lack of news, it appears investors have something to hang their hats on today. Let’s dive into what’s creating interest in Nutex Health.

NUTX Stock Soars on Key Report

As mentioned, Vanda Research’s report on this tech-driven healthcare company is the key driver investors are watching closely today. Reportedly, experts believe that Nutex Health could be among the hottest new picks for retail investors, evidenced by the impressive price action in this stock this week.

Volatility can be a good thing, at least for traders. And Nutex is one stock that’s proven to be a volatile one, posting impressive daily moves since going public less than a month ago.

Right now, the direction of this momentum is positive. That said, like other high-profile meme-stock picks favored by retail investors, volatility works in both directions. Accordingly, this is a company I’m going to pass on personally. However, NUTX stock appears to be one that will be fun to watch from here.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/04/nutx-stock-alert-what-to-know-about-hot-new-pick-nutex-health/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC