NUTX Stock Alert: What to Know About ‘Hot New Pick’ Nutex Health

One of the most impressive movers this week has been Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX). Following a gain of more than 100% yesterday, NUTX stock is surging once again, up more than 12% at the time of writing.
As it turns out, all speculators haven’t been driven out of this market. In fact, we may be on the verge of yet more retail investor mania, at least in specific stocks.
According to recent reports from Vanda Research, retail investors may be behind this recent surge in NUTX stock. This company’s low share price makes options bets more attractive to retail investors, particularly in stocks with this much momentum. Accordingly, perhaps this rally has some legs.
Unlike yesterday’s rally on a lack of news, it appears investors have something to hang their hats on today. Let’s dive into what’s creating interest in Nutex Health.
NUTX Stock Soars on Key Report
As mentioned, Vanda Research’s report on this tech-driven healthcare company is the key driver investors are watching closely today. Reportedly, experts believe that Nutex Health could be among the hottest new picks for retail investors, evidenced by the impressive price action in this stock this week.
Volatility can be a good thing, at least for traders. And Nutex is one stock that’s proven to be a volatile one, posting impressive daily moves since going public less than a month ago.
Right now, the direction of this momentum is positive. That said, like other high-profile meme-stock picks favored by retail investors, volatility works in both directions. Accordingly, this is a company I’m going to pass on personally. However, NUTX stock appears to be one that will be fun to watch from here.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.