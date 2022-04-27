STEPN Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the GMT Crypto?

Right now, one of the more interesting crypto projects on the market is STEPN (GMT-USD). Today, GMT crypto has surged more than 20% higher, bringing its gains since early March to around 2,500%. Accordingly, investors are becoming increasingly interested in where expert STEPN price predictions lie.
This year, the crypto world has mostly been in a bear market. Bearish sentiment is everywhere, with few tokens soaring. However, as a popular move-to-earn cryptocurrency, STEPN is still managing to gain attention from investors. This crypto project allows investors to earn crypto by running, walking and exercising. With people having been forced to stay home by the pandemic, is seems that the GMT token is looking to do some social good.
The STEPN crypto project is certainly appealing to some because of its altruistic goals. Others are focusing on today’s listing on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), however. Should the “Coinbase effect” hold true, GMT investors can expect some decent near-term returns. Now, much of this bullish outlook is being priced in. That’s especially impressive, considering how far the token has already come.
So, with these catalysts in mind, let’s take a look at where the experts think STEPN could be headed from here.
STEPN Price Predictions
For context, the GMT crypto trades at around $3.81 per token, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides a bullish one-year price target of $29.97 for GMT.
- Meanwhile, Gov Capital forecasts that GMT could be worth $27.38 in one year and $123.25 in five years.
- Lastly, DigitalCoinPrice suggests STEPN could be worth an average price of $5.54 by 2023 and $9.66 by 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.