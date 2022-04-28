STEPN Price Predictions: Where Will the GMT Crypto Go After Reaching a New Record High?

One of the more intriguing crypto projects on the market right now is STEPN (GMT-USD). Since the token started trading less than two months ago, GMT crypto has appreciated nearly 2,500%. Accordingly, many investors are interested in where expert STEPN price predictions lie right now.
STEPN’s unique “move-to-earn” model provides users with a way to earn crypto by, well, moving. Whether it’s running, walking or other creative ways of exercise, STEPN is looking to do some good. As far as altruism goes, the cryptocurrency certainly seems to check some boxes for investors.
However, this token’s recent tear is probably more attributable to its high-profile listing on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). It seems that the “Coinbase effect” is still very a real catalyst investors focus on. At least for the near term, it’s yet another reason to consider this move-to-earn project.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts think GMT could be headed from here.
STEPN Price Predictions
For context, the GMT crypto trades at $3.85 per token at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year GMT price targets of $29.97 and $135.95, respectively.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects that GMT could be worth $28.34 in one year and $123.25 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice forecasts that, in one year and five years, GMT could be worth $5.58 and $9.73 per token respectively.
