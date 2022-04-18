The Longer the Wait, The Smaller the Opportunity for Novavax

- Novavax (NVAX) still has an opportunity to grow.
- It has approvals for its Covid-19 vaccine in 36 countries, where revenue could show upside potential.
- NVAX stock might never reach all-time highs again, but a comeback isn’t out of the question.
Despite reporting high efficacy in its Covid-19 vaccine and having filed for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) hasn’t inched closer to its best days yet. It received U.S. government support through Operation Warp Speed, but it is struggling to get its vaccine to the market. The FDA approval is taking longer than expected and NVAX stock is falling, leading to frustration among investors.
As a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer, Novavax had an opportunity to make the most of the situation and made the right moves across different nations. But it’s not yet able to become a power player in the U.S.
NVAX stock is trading at less than $60 as of April 14 and was trading at $95 when it submitted the FDA approval. With each passing day, the company is losing the opportunity to succeed.
|NVAX
|Novavax
|$58.55
Novavax Is Making Progress Outside the U.S.
Recently, India granted emergency approval for the use of the vaccine in people aged 12 to 17. It is the first country to approve the shot for teenagers.
The company’s protein-based vaccine is gaining popularity among governments. It is an additional option as Covid cases continue to rise and new variants emerge. Novavax has a vaccine efficacy of 80% against symptomatic infection in teenagers.
It shows the company has massive potential in this market, which could impact the bottom line. Novavax has already submitted to expand the current conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine in the European Union. NVAX stock was down despite the positive news.
Novavax has approvals from 36 countries, and The World Health Organization (WHO) has also granted an emergency authorization for the vaccine. There has been an increase in Covid cases across the globe, and this is another option for those looking for a vaccine. The average number of Covid cases has hit its highest in a month in the U.S.
Since Novavax uses a different technology than mRNA vaccines, it might convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots. It is a technology that has been around for many years and has been used in flu shots. Some people are waiting for the vaccine, but NVAX stock is paying a price for the delay in its approval. The longer that takes, the more NVAX stock will fall.
The Bottom Line on NVAX Stock
Novavax still has a market, and it can cater to the unvaccinated across the globe. That number is not small. It also has a large market in several countries, but the U.S. could significantly contribute to its bottom line. An FDA approval will push the stock higher, but how long that can take, only time will tell.
There is a lot of impatience surrounding NVAX stock, but I believe it is worth waiting for the approval before making a move. One thing is certain: We are not over the pandemic yet, and the rising number of cases across the world show demand for vaccines will continue. Nobody knows what shape the virus will take next.
There is a solid chance for NVAX stock to make a comeback, but do not expect it to hit its all-time highs again anytime soon. If you hold the stock, do not sell it during the dip. The approval could give it a push. And if you have been waiting to buy the dip, now is the time — but only take a small position in the stock.
On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.