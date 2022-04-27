Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the world of early morning trading again with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
A reverse stock split, asset sale, delisting talk, and more have shares on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock is rocketing more than 3,376% after undergoing a one-for-40 reverse stock split.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are surging over 87% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock is soaring close to 66% after agreeing to sell its left-heart access portfolio.
- Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares are gaining more than 19% as recent volatility around the stock continues.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock is climbing over 16% in pre-market trading.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are rising more than 15% as shares recover from a dip yesterday.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock is heading over 14% higher in early morning trading.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are increasing more than 13% after announcing it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022.
- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) stock is getting an over 13% boost after dipping yesterday as it risks being delisted.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares are up more than 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock is plummeting nearly 38% on news that drug development partner Amgen is returning global rights to MP0310.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares are diving over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is taking a more than 12% beating following a rally on Tuesday.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares are dropping over 10% after jumping yesterday for an unknown reason.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) stock is decreasing about 10% after announcing a follow-on offering of 10 million shares.
- Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) shares are falling more than 8% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are declining over 8% in pre-market trading today as China prepares for a major infrastructure overhaul to improve its economy after lockdowns.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) stock is slipping more than 7% this morning.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are dipping over 7% following a rally yesterday.
- Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TECS) close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6%.
