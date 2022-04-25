Volt Inu V2 Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot VOLT Crypto Go Next?

Today’s price action in the crypto market has been downright bearish. Most top tokens are down, aside from a few big winners. But one token that has found its way into the winning column today is Volt Inu V2 (VOLT-USD). Currently, the VOLT crypto is up more than 60%. Unsurprisingly, significant interest around Volt Inu V2 price predictions is now building.
This price action has come on heavy volume, as speculators and traders pile into the VOLT crypto. Of course, like other small-cap tokens, this kind of volatility can be expected from time to time. However, Volt Inu V2 has a very specific catalyst driving interest today.
Back in late March, the team behind this hyper-deflationary token announced that Volt Inu V2 would be migrating to a new smart contract. The goal of this migration was to allow for accelerated growth, making for faster development of projects, including a highly anticipated play-to-earn game.
With this migration now having been completed, the newly listed VOLT token is on a tear. Accordingly, let’s see where the experts think it could be headed from here.
Volt Inu V2 Price Predictions
For context, VOLT currently trades at $0.0000027 per token, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year price forecast of $0.000001 for VOLT.
- PricePrediction projects that VOLT could be worth $0.00000387 in one year and $0.00001579 in five years.
- Similarly, DigitalCoinPrice suggests one-year and five-year price targets of $0.00000384 and $0.0000062, respectively.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.