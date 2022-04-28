Will the SPELL Crypto Rocket as Abra Unveils New Real Estate Partnership?

Abracadabra, or Abra, has had a tumultuous start to the year. However, developers are now showing they can shake off the volatility. Specifically, the DeFi platform is putting together a string of catalysts for its Spell (SPELL-USD) token. These announcements are now culminating in a major partnership that gives the network a huge use case for the real world. Will a real estate partnership help boost SPELL crypto values for the long run?
Of course, we can’t talk about a rebound for Abracadabra without rehashing what put it in a rut to start. Back in January, Abra fell into turmoil thanks to its relationship with DeFi platform Wonderland.
The two platforms — which share developers and exist under the same Frog Nation conglomerate — saw interest from developers and users alike when Avalanche (AVAX-USD) developer Daniele Sestagalli suggested they merge. That proposal saw immediate interest. However, just a day later, one of Wonderland’s executives was outed as a crypto scammer. The executive had participated in the QuadrigaCX exchange scandal, a DeFi scam so infamous that it has its own Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) documentary.
This news sent both projects tumbling. It even sunk Magic Internet Money (MIM-USD), Abra’s native $1.00 USD-pegged stablecoin. SPELL, a reward token for users who farm liquidity on Abra, was also sent into disarray.
Of course, this is no fault of Abra itself. The platform tanked due only to an unfortunate association. While developers did remedy much of the MIM volatility and stabilized SPELL prices with a public statement, the project has still been digging its way out of a hole ever since.
SPELL Crypto Stands to Rebound With Propy Partnership
These tough times might be in the rearview mirror this week, however. That’s because Abra is launching a grip of new offerings which stand to drive users to the SPELL crypto. Notably, the platform is leaning into the non-fungible token (NFT) market and launching new yield farming opportunities. But maybe most interesting is its newly announced partnership with Propy (PRO-USD), a blockchain real estate company that helps users buy property with crypto loans.
This morning, the two platforms announced a collaboration that allows users to obtain home loans by collateralizing their crypto assets. Propy users will be able to use Abra’s borrowing platform to pledge assets. They can then use their collateral to borrow USD for home purchases. The Propy blockchain automatically processes and permanently records these transactions to the chain. According to Propy, users can pledge both crypto and NFTs as collateral.
This partnership is a welcome addition to the Abra network, alongside other announcements. Recently, developers also introduced changes to its “cauldrons,” which are the vehicles through which users can collateralize assets in exchange for MIM. Things like borrow limits are helping get more users crypto loans; this is because limits keep a few addresses from dominating cauldrons by borrowing huge amounts of MIM. The platform has also rolled out AbraNFT, a peer-to-peer lending market that allows NFT owners to lend their tokens to others who can then earn yield from them.
All of these new products are helping to vastly expand the use cases of the network. But the Propy partnership is particularly interesting. With it, Abra joins an exclusive club of platforms offering real estate loans through crypto. Accordingly, both MIM and SPELL can be expected to rise in volume as new users come to the space.
