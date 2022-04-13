XRP Price Predictions: Where Will Ripple’s Latest SEC Win Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP (XRP-USD) is on the move Wednesday after Ripple claimed another win in its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and we’re checking out recent price predictions for the crypto.
The big news for XRP today is the judge in its case denying the SEC’s request to review documents that may not be material to the case. This resulted in the following statement from presiding Judge Sarah Netburn that was obtained by CoinTelelgraph.
“The SEC seeks to have it both ways, but the Speech was either intended to reflect agency policy or it was not. Having insisted that it reflected Hinman’s personal views, the SEC cannot now reject its own position.”
With that win in mind, some investors may be wondering where XRP is headed. Let’s take a look at some recent XRP price predictions below!
XRP Price Predictions
- GovCapital starts us off with a bullish one-year price prediction of $0.797 for XRP.
- WalletInvestor joins the list with its incredibly bullish one-year forecast of $1.166 for the cryptocurrency.
- DigitalCoinPrice takes the middle ground between the other two predictions with a price estimate of $1.05 per coin in 2023.
Investors have been tracking the lawsuit between the SEC and XRP for some time now. It started back in 2020 and has been edging ever closer to completion. While there’s no hard date for the court case to end, today’s victory for XRP appears to bring it one step closer to winning.
XRP is up 2% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.