YouTube Video Sharing Feature Should Move the Needle for Snap Stock

Social-media company Snap (NYSE:SNAP), which is known for its multi-function camera app Snapchat, just made a huge announcement on its blog. Some investors might have missed this, but it’s a significant event for SNAP stock holders.
Now, Snapchat users can share YouTube videos directly through the Snapchat Camera. Both iOS and Android users are able to do this.
First of all, this means that they’ll be able to share YouTube videos without leaving the YouTube app. Also, they won’t need to do any copying or pasting. All in all, this new feature will make YouTube video sharing a fast and convenient process.
As the company explains, “This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools for self expression.”
It’s interesting to note the language used in the company’s blog post. First, Snap calls this new feature an “integration.” Then, the blog post calls it a “partnership.”
As Snap points out, over 2 billion logged-in users visit YouTube every month to watch a variety of videos. So, it makes perfect sense for Snap to “partner” with YouTube to make video sharing easier.
Really, it’s surprising that this didn’t happen sooner. Surely, Snapchat users have wanted an easier and more direct process for sharing YouTube videos.
While it’s good news for Snapchat’s users, this development could be great news for SNAP stock investors. They’re definitely in need of a catalyst to get the share price moving higher in 2022.
The takeaway here is that Snapchat is responsive to the needs of its user base. Instead of isolating itself from a social-media competitor like YouTube, Snapchat is choosing to work together to create a win-win scenario.
Therefore, while SNAP stock is still trading at a relatively low price, this is a prime opportunity to take a long position.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.