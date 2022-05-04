Analysts Think Redbox (RDBX) Stock Is a Buy as Shares Squeeze Higher

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is a hot topic among investors as a continued short squeeze sends shares higher this week. But what do analysts have to say about the company?
The movie rental company has seen several rating and price target changes over the last few weeks. Currently, there are four analysts covering the stock. Let’s see what they have to say about it below!
Is RDBX Stock a Buy?
- Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese starts us off with a reiterated “outperform” rating. She also holds a $3 price target for the shares, which is a drop from her previous $5 price prediction.
- BTIG analyst Marvin Fong is next with a downgraded “neutral” rating from his former “buy.” The analyst doesn’t include a price prediction for RDBX shares in his coverage.
- Canaccord analyst Austin Moldow joins our coverage with a “buy” rating for RDBX stock. That’s accompanied by a lowered $3 price target, as compared to the firm’s previous $16 price target.
- B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold closes out our coverage of Redbox today with a reiterated “buy” rating for the shares. In addition to that, he has a price prediction of $10 per share for RDBX stock.
So how’s RDBX stock doing today? Shares are experiencing heavy trading with some 37 million units on the move. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 8.6 million shares.
RDBX stock is up 4.8% as of Wednesday afternoon.
There’s more stock market news for traders to sink their teeth into below!
We’ve got traders covered will all the hottest stock market coverage they need to know about for Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Chinese stocks, and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) moving today. You can read all about these matters at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Revs Up Ahead of Summer Travel. What to Know.
- Chinese Stocks Alert: Why Are DIDI, BABA, JD, PDD Stocks Under Pressure Today?
- FSR Stock Looks Hot as Fisker Unveils ‘Project Ronin’ Electric Sportscar
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed