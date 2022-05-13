Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go as Altcoins Recover?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking back in on as altcoins start to recover from the recent crypto crash.
The last week has been rough on crypto with just about every name in the space seeing their value drop. That came on fears of inflation, rising interest rates, recession worries, as well as concerns about the war in Ukraine.
Now it looks like things are finally starting to bounce back with many cryptos seeing recovery today. Cardano is among them and looks to be set for a speedy return to normal with its price getting quite the boost today.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at where the experts are expecting ADA to head in the future.
Cardano Price Predictions
- Starting us off on Friday is Gov Capital with its one-year estimate of $2.17 per token for ADA.
- Next is we’ve got WalletInvestor expecting the price of the crypto to reach $1.517 one year from now.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Cardano price predictions with an estimate of 85 cents for 2023.
Those price predictions aren’t looking too shabby considering that ADA was trading for around 57 cents as of Friday morning. It’s also worth mentioning that the crypto is up 15.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of that same time. However, Cardano still has a ways to go for recovery with the crypto still down 70.7% over the last year.
Investors seeking out more crypto news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news that traders need to know about for Friday! That includes a stark warnings about Dogelon Mars (ELON-USD), more trouble for Terra (LUNA-USD), as well as a list of cryptos to avoid. You can get more details on these matters at the links below!
More Crypto News for Friday
- You Are Risking it All if You Buy Dogelon Mars
- LUNA Crypto Woes Continue as Binance Halts Listing of Free-Falling Terra
- 3 Cryptos to Sell No Matter What in Q2
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.