Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the Vasil Hard Fork Take the ADA Crypto?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today with investors talking about an upcoming fork for the cryptocurrency.
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently spoke about the plans to fork the crypto later this year. This new fork is called Vasil and will include four different CIPs. These are “CIP-31 (Reference Inputs), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts) and CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs).”
So what does this mean for ADA? Hoskinson is expecting the Vasil hard fork to offer “massive performance improvement,” to the crypto. The hard fork event is set to take place in June and traders might see early network tests this month, U Today notes.
With that hard fork just around the corner, there’s no doubt that investors in ADA are wondering what the future holds for it. Let’s jump into the latest Cardano price predictions below to find out!
Cardano Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list of price targets for ADA with a one-year forecast of $2.02 per coin.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list as the website expects the cryptocurrency to trade at 89 cents one year from now.
- Finishing off our list is DigitalCoinPrice and its price prediction of 81 cents per coin for Cardano in 2023.
ADA is up 1% over the prior 24-hour period but is still down 76% over the last year.
We’ve got all the latest crypto news that traders need to know about for Monday! That includes what to do with the recent dip in Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), cryptos to consider in Q2, as well as potential candidates to be the next meme crypto.
