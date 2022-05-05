Cathie Wood Just Bought More Invitae (NVTA) Stock. Here’s Why.

Shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) have had a disastrous 2022 so far. Today, the genetic information company is down more than 10%, bringing its year-to-date decline to more than 60%.
On May 3, the company reported Q1 earnings. Invitae reported revenue of $123.7 million, missing consensus estimates by 2.39%. Over the last four quarters, the company had beaten consensus revenue estimates twice. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) came in at a loss of 78 cents, while analysts were expecting a loss of 77 cents. Invitae has not been able to surpass analyst EPS estimates in the past four quarters.
A major concern for Invitae stockholders is the company’s unprofitability and cash burn. On the bright side, CEO Sean George stated, “We plan to substantially decrease our burn throughout this year and next, extending our cash runway through 2023.”
Despite the earnings miss, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest reported purchasing shares of NVTA stock yesterday. Let’s dive into the details of the purchase.
Cathie Wood Buys More NVTA Stock
Yesterday, Invitae was the only company purchased by Ark Invest across all of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) purchased 208,292 shares, while the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) purchased 64,193 shares. After the purchase, Invitae accounts for 1.11% of ARKK, making it the 26th largest position in the ETF.
Meanwhile, the company accounts for 1.18% of ARKG, making it the 31st largest position. Across all Ark ETFs, Invitae is the 31st largest position as well, with a 0.79% allocation. Additionally, Ark Invest owns 10.77% of all Invitae shares outstanding, or 24.69 million shares.
Excluding yesterday’s purchases, the last time Ark Invest purchased shares of NVTA stock was on April 12. On that day, Ark Invest purchased 76,301 shares via ARKK and ARKG.
Who Else Is Betting Big on Invitae?
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large funds provide liquidity and price support for stocks. As of Q4, 318 funds owned Invitae, a decrease from 345 funds the prior quarter. Meanwhile, the institutional put/call ratio is 1.18. This implies that more funds own put options against the company than call options. Based on Invitae’s YTD returns, the funds betting against the company have brought in quite a pretty penny. With that in mind, let’s go over the company’s top five shareholders:
- Ark Invest: 24.69 million shares, or 10.77% ownership.
- Vanguard: 19.44 million shares, or 8.59% ownership.
- Nikko Asset Management: 18.99 million shares, or 8.39% ownership.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings: 18.81 million shares, or 8.31% ownership.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 17.48 million shares, or 7.72% ownership.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.