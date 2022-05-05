Circuit Breaker Stocks: 5 Stocks That Have Been Halted on Thursday

Today’s been a rather incredible day in the stock market. Some are calling this a crash. Others suggest it’s just a correction. Whatever the case, circuit breakers are getting hit at an astonishing clip today. Accordingly, investors may be interested in reviewing the list of circuit breaker stocks that have been halted today.
Stock halts are events that tend to correlate with one of two things: either a given company has some sort of news release pending that could impact its stock price (major announcements are typically made before market open or after market close), or there’s too much volatility in a given stock.
The latter is what many call circuit breaker halts, referring to the idea that once a pre-determined level of volatility over a short period of time is achieved, the stock is automatically halted by the exchange to stop trading. These actions are meant to prevent against extreme price moves in the overall market, which can be the result of technical factors.
In other words, if it’s getting too crazy, the indices shut down trading for a short while. A cooling-off period is provided for investors to re-assess their positions on a given stock. Such a move can halt momentum and take a stock toward its fair value in the short term. Accordingly, halts are widely viewed as a positive risk-management protocol.
However, whenever this many circuit breaker halts happen in a given day, that’s not a good thing. That means the market is off-kilter.
Here are five of the most recent Nasdaq halts, as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern.
5 Circuit Breaker Stocks
Here are the five most recent circuit breaker halts on the Nasdaq, also known as “Limit Up Limit Down” (LULD) halts for today:
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON)
- LiveVox Holding (NASDAQ:LVOXU)
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP)
- CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM)
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON)
As investors can see, stocks can get halted multiple times in a given day. Volatility can persist after a halt, and it’s not an end-all-be-all solution.
That said, today’s volatility truly is incredible to watch. Investors may want to watch this list as we head into late-afternoon trading.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.