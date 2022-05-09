Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After a Major Crypto Crash?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is among the cryptos that investors are taking an interest in today with price predictions being a chief concern after a market crash.
So what’s dragging crypto down today? Part of it comes with the decline of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is at its lowest since July 2021. Being the leader in the space, any movement in BTC can trigger similar movements from other cryptos. However, there’s more to it than that.
Market uncertainty is among the biggest factor pulling crypto down today. Traders are expression concerns about a variety of things. Among these are rising interest rates, increasing inflation, as well as talk of an upcoming recession.
With all of this happening, it’s not overly surprising that crypto, including Ethereum, is down today. But what does this mean for the future of ETH? Let’s jump into all the lastest price predictions for the crypto below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Starting us off is Gov Capital, which has a one-year price forecast of $5,291.58 per token for ETH.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor with its estimate of $4,523.43 for the crypto one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Ethereum price predictions with a target of $3,495.19 per token in 2023.
ETH is down 6% over the last 24-hours as of Monday morning and is down 39.4% over the course of the last year.
Investors seeking more of the most recent crypto news will want to keep reading!
Investors seeking more of the most recent crypto news will want to keep reading!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.