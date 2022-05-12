Fantom Price Predictions: Can the FTM Crypto Recover From Its Massive Plunge?

- The Fantom (FTM-USD) crypto is down more than 20% amid the latest crypto crash
- Today’s plunge comes one day after Oraichain launched its Verifiable Random Function on the Fantom blockchain
- Fantom price predictions remain largely bullish
Fantom (FTM-USD) investors are holding their breath today as the no. 64 crypto by market capitalization eyes a nearly 24% plunge. The FTM crypto is seemingly the latest casualty of a particularly ruthless market. Fantom price predictions are running hot today on the bearish news.
The crypto crash continued its rampage today, with Fantom proving one of its biggest victims. The layer-1 blockchain is perhaps best known for its use cases in the burgeoning metaverse space. A number of aspiring virtual worlds use FTM as its building blocks, an aspect that once fueled the coin to new highs.
But last year’s bullish streak has come to a sharp ending, with both crypto and standard markets experiencing weeks of declines. More than $200 billion has been wiped from the crypto market in just a day as part of the selloff.
FTM’s decline today comes just a day after Oraichain announced the accessibility of its Verifiable Random Function on the Fantom blockchain. The protocol allows publicly verified random number generation (RNG) for the purpose of gaming applications, DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
With FTM sitting at 29 cents per coin, let’s see what the experts think about the crypto’s potential going forward.
Fantom Price Predictions: What’s Next for the FTM Crypto?
Wallet Investor’s AI-based prediction system is unabashedly bullish on the FTM crypto. It set a one-year forecast of roughly $2.07 per coin and a five-year prediction of $7.55. This represents more than 2,000% upside.
CryptoNewsZ is even more confident in Fantom. The platform set an average 2022 price target of $3.38 per coin and predicts the coin can hit $4.70 by the end of 2025.
Gov Capital is also bullish on FTM. It set a one-year price target of $2.027 and an average 2025 price prediction of $6.96.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.