Gala Price Predictions: Where Will the GALA Crypto Go Next?

One of the most impressive movers in today’s crypto market is Gala (GALA-USD). This gaming-related crypto is up more than 35% over the past 24 hours, leading to outsized interest in where expert Gala price predictions suggest this token could be headed.
Gala essentially wants to rethink how blockchain-based games are designed. From the ground up, the team aims to build games users will want to play, looking to focus on five-star projects.
Interest in the metaverse and blockchain-based games has cooled down since the end of 2021. That said, Gala really does provide a compelling investment thesis for those bullish on the metaverse.
Where this token goes from here appears to be a guessing game. However, there are some experts who have chimed in with their views. Let’s see what some of the top experts have put forward in terms of price forecasts for GALA.
Gala Price Predictions
For context, GALA currently trades at 9 cents per token.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price forecast of 37 cents and $1.33, respectively, for GALA.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects GALA could be worth 86 cents in one year and $8.37 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward a 1-year and 5-year forecast of 13 cents and 21 cents, respectively, for this token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.