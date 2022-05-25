Gas Price Predictions: How High Will Gas Prices Be in June 2022?

- Gas price predictions are a concern as the cost of fuel continues to remain high.
- Unfortunately, prices look like they’ll remain higher during the summer.
- That’s partially due to increased travel during those months.
Gas price predictions continue to weigh on the minds of investors and consumers alike as they climb ever higher.
With June 2022 bringing summer with it, there’s going to be more people wanting to travel. Vacations, family trips, and more often taking place in the coming months. But gas price predictions could keep that from happening.
Keeping that in mind, we’re diving into the latest gas price predictions for the upcoming month that consumers will want to know about!
Gas Price Predictions June 2022
- “We’re definitely heading a little higher short-term, but we’re still waiting to see if the EU sanctions Russian oil. They talked about it. That could boost the momentum of getting close to $5.” — Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNBC.
- “With expectations of strong driving demand — traditionally, the US summer driving season starts on Memorial Day, which lands this year on May 30, and lasts until Labor Day in early September — US retail price could surge another 37% by August to a $6.20/gal national average.” — JPMorgan analysts said in a note obtained by Miami Herald.
- “I think that the reality is we are in for higher gas prices, certainly through the summer and probably through the end of this year, possibly gradually going lower. But we’re not going to see $2 or $3 gasoline even in the near future.” — Severin Borenstein, an analyst for Berkeley’s Energy Institute, told CBS News.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all the hottest stock news traders need to know about for Wednesday! That includes what’s going on with shares of Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and cruise stocks today. You can read up on all of that news at the following links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Zoom (ZM) Stock Just Became Cathie Wood’s Top Bet
- Cathie Wood Just Bought ROKU Stock on the Dip
- Cruise Stocks CCL, NCLH, RCL Rebound as Investors Await Fed Minutes
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.