Cruise Stocks CCL, NCLH, RCL Rebound as Investors Await Fed Minutes

- Cruise stocks are recovering from a dip on Tuesday.
- This comes as investors wait for the Federal Reverse’s meeting minutes.
- Today’s news could contain positive news about the economy.
Cruise stocks are bouncing back on Wednesday as investors hope for positive news from the Federal Reverse’s meeting minutes.
The Fed is expected to release its meeting minutes later today. Investors are looking for updates concerning the economy as fears of inflation continue to weigh on the markets. Rising interest rates have been another concern for traders.
In the case of cruise stocks, we saw shares of Norwegian (NYSE:NCLH), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) fall yesterday. This was due to an announcement from the former that it’s stopping all Asia cruises from Oct. 11, 2022, through April 25, 2023.
It’s also worth mentioning a recent study with cruise stocks on the rise today. A survey from Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) reveals that a majority of the population is ready to travel again. 52% of respondents are planning trips in spring and 70% are preparing for trips this summer.
If that data holds true, it could be a sign that consumers are ready to plan vacations again after spending the last two years indoors due to the pandemic. That could be a positive sign for cruise stocks as well.
Investors will want to keep an eye out for the Fed meeting minutes coming out later today.
NCLH stock is up 2.9%, CCL stock is up 2.8%, and RCL stock is up 2.8% as of Wednesday morning.
There’s more stock market news for investors to dive into below!
We’ve got all the hottest stock news that traders need to know about for Wednesday. That includes what’s happening with shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock today. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is Kohl’s (KSS) Stock Up 16% Today?
- Can Legendary Investor Nelson Peltz Save Wendy’s (WEN) Stock?
- $400 Is a Dangerous Price for TSLA Stock Holders. Here’s Why.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.