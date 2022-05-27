Gas Price Predictions: How Much Will Gas Cost Over Memorial Day Weekend?

- People in the U.S. are preparing for a busy Memorial Day Weekend.
- That includes plenty of travel plans to visit family and friends.
- However, they’re first going to want to check the latest gas price predictions.
Anyone planning to travel over the Memorial Day Weekend is going to want to check out the latest gas price predictions.
If you’ve even passed by a gas station lately then you already know that gas prices are still ridiculously high. A variety of factors are behind this, including inflation, the war in Ukraine, and the increasing demand for fuel for summer travel.
And of course, we have to take into account that it’s a holiday weekend. That means there’s going to be more travel than normal. And considering the pandemic was in full swing last year, travel will be higher in 2022 than in 2021.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s go over the latest gas price predictions and other travel details to keep in mind for Memorial Day Weekend below!
Memorial Day Weekend Gas Price Predictions
- “We’re probably setting up for a bumpy and expensive ride at the pump in the summer. It undoubtedly in my mind, barring a recession, is going to be the priciest summer that we’ve ever seen.” — Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told USA Today.
- JPMorgan analysts are warning that the national average for gas could hit $6 per gallon over the summer. For comparison, the national average is currently sitting at $4.599 per gallon.
- “I think this year, especially with vaccines being readily available and many people being vaccinated, many people have a desire to travel. Overwhelming, pent-up demand for people to resume some kind of normalcy seems to be outweighing the costs.” — Ragina Ali, spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, told The Washington Post
