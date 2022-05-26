RadioShack Price Predictions: How High Can the RADIO Crypto Go?

- RadioShack (RADIO-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on today.
RadioShack (RADIO-USD) price predictions are a hot topic with crypto traders lately after the classic electronics store made a return to join the crypto market.
Interest in RADIO is growing with more traders starting to take the tokens seriously. The Radioshack crypto is still incredibly new to the market having only launched in March of this year.
One thing to highlight about RadioShack is a recent increase in trading volume. Over the last 24 hours, trading volume has increased roughly 298% to $4.76 million.
Of course, with a new cryptocurrency comes a growing interest in its potential. That’s no different with RADIO, which is why we’re diving into the latest RadioShack price predictions today.
RadioShack Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list of price targets for RADIO with a one-year estimate of $0.
- Digital Coin Price is next on our list with a more reasonable price prediction of $0.0428 for the crypto in 2023.
- Price Prediction has another positive price estimate for the token with an average prediction of $0.057 for 2023.
It’s worth pointing out that RADIO was trading at around $0.02897 as of the writing of the article. Keeping that in mind, it looks like most experts are expecting the crypto to see decent growth over the next year. It’s understandable that price predictions for RadioShack aren’t too high when considering the short lifespan of the crypto.
RADIO is up 1.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
