STEPN Price Predictions: Can the GMT Crypto Recover From Recent China Ban?

- STEPN (GMT-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today.
- That’s due to a ban in China that has it cutting off users in the country.
- However, the crypto looks like it’ll recover from a recent dip on the news.
STEPN (GMT-USD) price predictions are on the minds’ of crypto traders today as a recent ban in China causes the digital asset to slip on Friday.
STEPN announced via a series of Tweets that it’s cutting off users in mainland China. It says this is the result of the group following policies in the region. That means users in the country will no longer be able to take part in trading the crypto.
So how long do STEPN holds have to offload their GMT crypto? STEPN isn’t planning to drop users until July 15. That gives traders of the cryptocurrency a couple of weeks to get their holdings sorted.
With the China ban, some crypto traders are wondering what the future holds for GMT. We’re jumping into that below with a look at the latest price predictions for STEPN.
STEPN Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts us off with a one-year price forecast of $8.519 per token for the crypto.
- Gov Capital is next on our list as it expects GMT to trade for $7.9981951678927 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our list with an average price prediction of $1.52 for STEPN in 2023.
Those price predictions bode well for STEPN compared to its trading price of around $1.04 as of this writing. Some of them would even see it sitting well above its all-time high of $4.11 per token reached in April.
STEPN is down 11.2% over the prior 24-hour trading period as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.