Terra Classic Price Predictions: How High Can the LUNC Crypto Climb?

Here's where the experts think LUNC could be headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 31, 2022, 2:58 pm EDT
  • This weekend saw Terra 2.0 (LUNA-USD) launch, but interest in Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) also remains high.
  • The LUNC crypto briefly rallied amid the launch of its replacement network this weekend.
  • Here's where the experts see this crypto headed from here.
A concept image of a terra coin an crash arrows behind it
Source: Adisak Riwkratok / Shutterstock

The collapse and rebirth of Terra (LUNA-USD) has been an incredible story in the crypto world. In the aftermath, the old Terra — which now trades as Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) — also has given investors plenty to consider. While the new LUNA crypto is interesting, Terra Classic price predictions are also in demand.

This focus on where Terra Classic could be headed from here is unique. That’s because throughout the month of May, the Terra ecosystem fell as its algorithmic stablecoin de-pegged. Terra 2.0 launched without a stablecoin, rebranding its TerraUSD as TerraClassicUSD (USTC-USD) in the process. Now though, investors appear to think the original network has a fighting chance.

Terra Classic saw a very nice rebound this past weekend. In fact, investors in LUNC saw price appreciation of more than 60% in short order during this Memorial Day weekend.

That said, today’s price action with LUNC is much less exhilarating. This coin is now down approximately 20%.

Where is this coin headed from here? Let’s see what the experts think.

Terra Classic Price Predictions

For context, LUNC currently trades at $0.00011.

  • DigitalCoinPrice provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $0.000162 and $0.000254, respectively, for LUNC.
  • Coinpedia suggests LUNC could move toward $0.0001409 in June, should market conditions remain bullish.
  • Finally, CoinArbitrageBot provides a 1-year price target of $0.001155.

