Tron Price Predictions: Can the TRX Crypto Remain Steady Amid a Major Market Crash?

Tron (TRX-USD) price predictions are a hot topic for crypto traders today as they continue to deal with a crash in the market.
The entire crypto market has been under the weather these last few days as a crash pulls down the prices of many digital assets. TRX isn’t exempt from this either as the crypto is sliding lower as of this writing.
There are plenty of reasons for the crypto market crash. Larger issues affecting the economy have been behind this most recent retreat. That includes increasing interest ratings, rising inflation, concerns over a possible recession, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Tron has been attempting to combat the volatility in the market in its own way. That includes deploying $2 billion in an attempt to keep the group’s stablecoin from slipping below its pegged value.
With all of this happening at once, it makes sense that crypto traders are looking to the future. Let’s see if experts have any good news for them in their latest price predictions below!
Tron Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a one-year price forecast of $0.1389 per token for the crypto.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with the website expecting TRX to trade at $0.1077 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Tron price predictions with an estimate of 11 cents for the token in 2023.
TRON is down 4.6% over the last 24-hour period and is down 39% over the last year.
Crypto investors looking for more hot market news on Thursday are in luck!
We’ve got all the most recent crypto traders need to know about today! Among that is an attempt by developers to save Terra (LUNA-USD), as well as price predictions for Ethereum (ETH-USD) and ApeCoin (APE-USD). You can read up on all of this at the following links below!
More Crypto News for Thursday
- LUNA Crypto Trading for Pennies as Developers Devise Last-Ditch Effort to Save Terra
- Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the ETH Crypto Recover From the Crypto Crash?
- ApeCoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for the APE Crypto After Altcoin Crash?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.