ApeCoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for the APE Crypto After Altcoin Crash?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on Thursday as the crypto market continues to suffer from the crash.
Strangely enough, ApeCoin appears to be bucking that trend with the crypto rising higher on Thursday. It’s possible the dedicated fanbase surrounding the crypto and its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are helping it weather the storm better than others.
So what’s behind this recent crypto crash? There are several factors that have been causing chaos in the market. That includes increasing interest rates, rising inflation, worries about a recession, as well as the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
With all of these things happening at once, it’s no surprise that crypto traders would want a little insight into the future. Keeping that in mind, here’s what the experts are expecting from ApeCoin.
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts off our APE price forecasts with a one-year prediction of $31.161 per token.
- Gov Capital is up next on our lists with it expecting the cryptocurrency to reach $22.07 in one year’s time.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out the ApeCoin price predictions today with an estimate of $10.84 for 2023.
APE is up 18.2% over the prior 24-hour period and is up 617.8% since its creation earlier this year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.