Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the ETH Crypto Recover From the Crypto Crash?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors Thursday as they struggle with the ongoing crypto crash.
Not even a major player like ETH is safe from that crash. The crypto has been losing value over the last few days as a large portion of the market continues to slump lower. This has Ethereum trading at around $2,000 per token as of this writing. That’s a price it hasn’t seen since July 2021.
Investors wondering what’s to blame for the crypto crash can point to a few different things. A few examples include ongoing pressure on the economy. That comes from rising interest rates, increasing inflation, talk about a recession coming, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
It makes complete sense that traders would want to know where cryptos are heading following the current crash. Let’s take a look at experts’ opinions on ETH with the latest price predictions below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Let’s begin with WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of $4523.43 for ETH.
- Next up is CryptoNewZ with it estimating a price of $4,500 for the crypto for 2023.
- Now we’re checking in on PricePrediction with the website looking for ETH to trade at $3,664.56 in 2023.
- Closing out our list is Coin Price Forecast and its one-year price prediction of $3,462 for Ethereum.
ETH is down 13.7% over the last 24-hour period as of Thursday morning. It’s also down 47.5% over the course of the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.