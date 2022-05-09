UBER Stock Alert: 8 Things to Know as Uber Slashes Spending

Uber (NYSE:UBER) stock is making news Monday following an email about the company planning to cut spending.
Let’s take a look at everything holders of UBER stock need to know about this news below!
- A recent email from Uber that was sent out to employees goes over the changes.
- In it, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi details the plans to reduce spending on marketing.
- The company will also be reducing incentives and will treat hiring as a privledge.
- This will see it being more deliberate about when and where it hires new workers.
- The Uber CEO says that this will help the company in its goal to achieve profitability.
- These changes come as Khosrowshahi explains a major shift is coming to the market.
- That follows the Covid-19 pandemic and easing restrictions afterward boosting some stocks higher.
- However, the rally seems to be over with the stock market going through a rough period of late.
Here are a few snippets of the email the Uber CEO sent to employees, as collected from CNBC.
- “After earnings, I spent several days meeting investors in New York and Boston. It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly.”
- “We have to make sure our unit economics work before we go big. The least efficient marketing and incentive spend will be pulled back.”
- “We have made a ton of progress in terms of profitability, setting a target for $5 billion in Adjusted EBITDA in 2024, but the goalposts have changed. Now it’s about free cash flow. We can (and should) get there fast.”
UBER stock is down 2% as of Monday morning and is down 41.9% since the start of the year.
