Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off another week of trading with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock mover for Monday!
News moving stocks this morning include clinical trial results, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) stock is soaring more than 28% after uplisting shares to the NYSE American Excahnge last week.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares are gaining over 16% on no clear news this morning.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock is climbing more than 13% after revealing topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares are surging over 10% ahead of its earnings report later today.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is rising close to 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are increasing about 9% ahead of its earnings report later this week.
- Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) stock is heading more than 8% higher after partner Basin Uranium completed its second drill hole in Mann Lake.
- Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) shares are jumping nearly 8% as it prepares to close its SPAC merger with Eve Holding today.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is getting an over 7% boost in pre-market trading this morning.
- FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Exp 8 Jan 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) shares are up more than 7% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock is diving by almost 15% after recently reporting its Q1 2022 results.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are tumbling roughly 14% as crypto prices slip today.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is taking an over 11% beating as it retreats from a recent 50% rally.
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares are dropping close to 11% in pre-market trading today.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is decreasing more than 10% on a report that shares are being sold by Ford (NYSE:F).
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares are declining over 10%, which continues recent negative movement.
- Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) stock is sitting more than 10% lower with gold prices slipping this morning.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are slipping over 9% this morning.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) stock is dipping more than 9% alongside gold prices today.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after moving its shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
