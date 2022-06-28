ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Can Eminem and Snoop Dogg Take the APE Crypto?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as a new music video featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg excites investors.
The new music video is for the song From the D 2 The LBC. It features both Eminem and Snoop Dogg transforming into their Bored Ape avatars. The video premiered over the weekend during the annual ApeFest annual meeting in NYC. Since then, it’s accumulated more than 7 million views on YouTube.
Another positive bit of news that has ApeCoin investors going crazy comes from Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The crypto exchange announced that traders can now use APE on its Coinbase Commerce platform. That means users can now complete transactions with ApeCoin.
All of this news has ApeCoin on the rise today. With that, some investors are wondering where it will head in the future. We’ve got them covered with a look at the latest APE price predictions for Tuesday. Let’s get into that below!
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of predictions comes Gov Capital with its one-year price target of $20.351083817535 for APE.
- Next up is WalletInvestor as it expects the crypto to hit $14.684 per token one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out the price predictions for ApeCoin today with an average estimate of $7.47 for the crypto.
All of these price predictions for Apecoin are incredibly bullish compared to its current price of $5.18. To go along with that, the crypto is currently up 8.5% over the previous 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.