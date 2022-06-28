BitTorrent Price Predictions: Where Will the BTT Crypto Go Next?

BitTorrent (BTT-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on as we see the crypto soar higher today.
The increase in interest in BitTorrent comes as the crypto sees heavy trading today. As of this writing, trading volume is up 72.6% over the prior 24-hour period. This has traders on social media taking notice of the crypto today.
There’s no direct news surrounding BitTorrent that explains why it’s heading higher today. Instead, it looks like social media chatter and that heavy trading volume are behind today’s rise in value.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at where the crypto could be heading next with the latest BTT price predictions!
BitTorrent Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list today with a one-year price estimate of $0.00252839818926 per token.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with its one-year price forecast of $0.000000158 for BTT.
- CoinPedia closes out our price predictions for BitTorrent with an average price of $0.00000406 for 2023.
So how does that stack up for investors in BTT? Those price predictions aren’t looking bad compared to BitTorren’ts value of roughly $0.0000009301 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that BTT is up 10.5% over the prior 24-hour period.
Crypto traders that are interested in knowing more about the latest crypto news will want to stick around!
We've got all of the most recent crypto news that investors need to know about for Tuesday! Among that are the latest price predictions for PolySwarm (NCT-USD), TerraClassicUSD (USTC-USD) and Helium (HNT-USD).
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.