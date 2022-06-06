Apple Stock Is in the Spotlight as WWDC 2022 Kicks Off

Apple may provide hints about a new operating system at the conference

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 6, 2022, 9:30 am EDT
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is advancing ahead of its developers' conference which begins today.
  • At the conference, Apple is expected to announce updates to its existing operating systems.
  • There are rumors that the company may discuss or provide hints about a new operating system that could power a "mixed-reality headset."
Many investors are eagerly awaiting news from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ahead of the company’s “annual developer” conference which starts today and ends on Friday. At the event, the hardware maker is expected to unveil an upgrade to its existing mobile operating system iOS 16. Additionally, some pundits and analysts believe that the company may discuss or provide “hints” about a brand new OS called “RealityOS.” This new OS would enable Apple’s customers to enjoy “virtual and augmented reality,” known as VR and AR respectively. Ahead of the conference, titled the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, Apple stock is climbing 1.3% in pre-market trading.

With the updates to its existing operating system, Apple could offer enhanced notifications, “an ‘always on’ feature,” and improved navigation on its iPads.

Apple’s new RealityOS could power a “mixed-reality headset.” The device may utilize a form of AR to superimpose “digital objects on physical surroundings.” According to Reuters, it could launch next March. Additionally, Apple is reportedly looking to introduce iterations of its FaceTime and Maps services that incorporate VR.

On May 26, Bloomberg reported that Apple was looking to produce the same same number of iPhones in 2022 as in 2021.

Over the last month, Apple stock has sunk 4.4%, and the shares have tumbled 18% so far this year.

