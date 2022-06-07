Binance Price Predictions: Where Will the BNB Crypto Go Amid SEC Investigation?

- Binance (BNB-USD) is taking a beating today on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) news.
- The SEC believes the crypto exchange may have “sold unlicensed securities” in its initial coin offering (ICO).
- Some traders are now wondering where the latest Binance price predictions see the crypto going next.
Binance (BNB-USD) price predictions are top of mind this Tuesday as investors react to an investigation from the SEC.
The SEC is investigating Binance over its initial coin offering (ICO) five years ago. According to recent allegations, Binance may have sold unlicensed securities as part of the offering. The SEC has been going after ICOs — and it looks like BNB is its newest target.
Adding fuel to that fire is a recent report about activities taking place on the Binance crypto exchange. This report claims the exchange has been used for “hacks, investment frauds and narcotics sales between 2017 and 2021.” Estimates point to at least $2.35 billion worth of transactions connected to these activities, according to CoinTelegraph.
All of this paints a grim picture for BNB-USD, but let’s take a look at what the experts have to say below!
Binance Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts off our list with a one-year price forecast of $552.77 per coin.
- Gov Capital gives the next price estimate for BNB with a target of $588.64 a year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out the list of Binance price predictions with an average estimate of $402.23 for 2023.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Binance is trading at about $283 as of this writing.
BNB is down 5.4% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
There’s more crypto news worth diving into below!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto coverage that traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among the news is a further breakdown of the problems BNB is facing, as well as some crypto advice traders will want to read. You can find this info at the following links!
More Tuesday Crypto News
- Binance Sweating Amid Claims of Illegal BNB Sales and Illicit Transactions
- 7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Start to Spiral
- 3 Cryptos on Coinbase With the Most Potential
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.