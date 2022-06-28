Cognyte Software (CGNT) Stock Plummets 30% on Disappointing Earnings

In a fresh press release, investigative analytics software company Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) just disclosed the company’s Q1 results for the three months ended April 30. Now, the prevailing sentiment on Wall Street is clearly negative. CGNT stock is down 30% as of this writing.
CEO Elad Sharon assured shareholders that Cognyte Software has “more than two decades” of experience with “managing through periods of volatility.” Yet, today’s price action will test the resolve of even the sturdiest investors.
How bad were the results? Starting with the top line, the company posted $86.4 million in Q1 GAAP revenue. That missed the analyst consensus estimate by nearly 23%. And it only gets worse from there.
Reportedly, analysts had anticipated that Cognyte Software would report quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share. As it turns out, though, the actual result was a gut-wrenching loss of 79 cents per share. This is a far cry from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 20 cents per share.
What’s Happening with CGNT Stock?
Given the drastic bottom-line miss, it’s understandable why some investors may choose to divest their Cognyte Software shares. However, the negative reaction has been quite severe, with CGNT stock sliding early in today’s trading session.
These results are undoubtedly painful for long-term investors, as shares have already tumbled from a 52-week high of $28.55. Now with CGNT stock below $5, shareholders have a lot of catching up to do.
In the report, CEO Elad Sharon admitted he’s “disappointed” with the quarterly results. The executive cited 2022’s usual suspects, saying that “slow pipeline conversion” and supply-chain issues impacted the quarter.
Looking ahead, Cognyte did not provide any forward fiscal guidance. However, Sharon continues to “believe in the long-term opportunity” and says the company has “taken actions” to improve its “execution and cost structure in the current environment.” Whether this hopeful attitude will be enough to quell concerns remains to be seen.
